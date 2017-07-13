Meritage Homes to include advanced wireless home automation in new homes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) today announced that a suite of Wi-Fi-enabled home automation solutions will be included in newly constructed homes sold after July 5, 2017. Known as the M.Connected Home Automation Suite, it includes features that allow homeowners to monitor and control key components of their homes, such as Wi-Fi-enabled lighting, video doorbells, thermostats, smart door locks and more.

M.Connected Homes include an array of features allowing owners to interact with their home and take command whether they are inside or away from the property. The smart system enhances the functionality of the home, while increasing its comfort, safety and security.

“As automation continues to advance and become more affordable, Meritage Homes is innovating to meet growing demands and allow buyers to stay connected to their homes. We are proud to make wireless technology accessible to buyers at all price points with a home automation system in our new builds,” said C.R. Herro, Vice President of Environmental Affairs for Meritage Homes. “Meritage is resetting the standard, again, for what the best home can and should include.”

The M.Connected Home Automation Suite includes Wi-Fi-enabled home automation features like:

Wi-Fi-enabled video doorbells allow you to “answer” your door from the palm of your hand, capture any unexpected motion on camera, video chat with visitors or let the deliveryman know that it’s safe to leave a package at the door.

Smart door locks give you a virtual spare key so you can ensure your door is always locked or allow access to visitors from anywhere with your smart device.

Wi-Fi-enabled light switches pair directly with your home Wi-Fi network to allow remote management and/or scheduled lighting at your entryway for enhanced security, convenience and ease of use.

Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats allow buyers to remotely adjust the thermostat from a smart device. Its sophisticated automation technology regulates the heating, cooling, fresh air ventilation, and humidity control functions.

Advanced garage door openers allow smartphones to act as additional garage door openers. Whether you’re away from home or already tucked into bed, you can feel secure knowing your garage door is closed.

Advanced weather-sensing irrigation allows the irrigation controller to pull and respond to local weather data to reduce water waste, allow for smarter programming and keep landscaping healthier throughout the seasons.

Meritage Homes will design every home with a centralized location for the homeowner’s Wi-Fi modem. The M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite can adapt and expand as technology changes or owners’ needs fluctuate. All of the features are intended to be compatible with various smart speaker control devices our homeowners prefer, such as Alexa, Clare, Nexia, Google Home, Vivint and many more.

The specific components of the M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite may vary by division and community. Homeowners will also be able to choose from additional offerings and advanced functions in the design center.