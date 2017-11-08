Efficiency and safety in the field

More and more software aimed at contractors features electronic data capture in the field to replace manual input and increase workflow efficiency, either as a component of a larger solution or as a dedicated app. Here are a couple of apps that help in filling out forms in the field.
GoCanvas.com (www.gocanvas.com) is a cloud-based platform designed to automate the collection of data on mobile devices. Users can input data into th
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments