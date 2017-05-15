Menu
New cloud-based labor unit database estimating tool from PHCC
New cloud-based labor unit database estimating tool from PHCC

WASHINGTON — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association partnered with Harrison Publishing House’s CINX platform to offer a new cloud-based PHCC Labor Unit Database that can help contractors streamline the estimating process and prepare accurate bids. 

The database includes more than 13,000 national average installation times, third-party verification of labor hours and cross-platform compatible data with a growing list of software vendors. Purchasers of the database gain access to an in-depth material pricing format and options to create their own pricing workbook.

“This innovative cloud-based technology gives contractors an instant gateway to proven plumbing and piping installation times — anywhere, anytime — allowing them to become more efficient and more profitable,” said PHCC President Patrick Wallner.

The PHCC Labor Unit Database is exclusively available through the PHCC Online Store, either as a standalone product through CINX or as an add-on with several estimating software platforms.

For a limited time, a free 30-day trial is available to experience the flexibility of the database, accessible from both desktops in the office or mobile devices on the road. Call 800-533-7694 for the free trial. 

