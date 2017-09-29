Menu
Jason Mulero and Liane Huang of ServiceTitan ServiceTitan
Jason Mulero (left), learning and development specialist at ServiceTitan, and Liane Huang (right), senior talent acquisition specialist, represented ServiceTitan at the Stevie Awards for Great Employers Sept. 22 in New York City.
ServiceTitan Wins Silver, Bronze at Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Stevie Award winners are determined by a unique blending of the votes of employees and the general public, and the scores of industry experts.

ServiceTitan, which makes enterprise software for U.S. residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services businesses, was awarded silver and bronze awards at the 2nd Annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers Sept. 22 in New York City.

The ServiceTitan team won silver in the Employer of the Year – Computer Software, Up to 250 Employees category. It also won bronze for Achievement in New Employee Onboarding.

The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards. Stevie Award winners are determined by a unique blending of the votes of employees and the general public, and the scores of industry experts.

ServiceTitan won silver in the Employer of the Year – Computer Software, Up to 250 Employees category. It also won bronze for Achievement in New Employee Onboarding at the annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers Sept. 22.

The Employer of the Year category recognizes the world's best employers since the beginning of 2016. One evaluator in this category stated about ServiceTitan: “Impressive benefits and perks for a midsize company. Well-thought-out ideas to grow the team and maintain your strong culture!”

The Achievement Award for New Employee Onboarding recognizes specific achievements — individual, team or organizational — since the beginning of 2016. One of the highlights of the nomination for ServiceTitan in this category noted that regardless of the position of the employee, the new employee program aims to give a business awareness.

“We are blessed to have a great team serving our customers,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “It is an honor fighting in the trenches with brilliant, passionate and extraordinary people.”

ServiceTitan also garnered gold and bronze Stevie Awards at the 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service earlier this year.

