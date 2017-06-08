Menu
Prefab, press the right ‘fit’ at SolarCity project
Green>Solar

SolarCity is a 1.2 million-sq.ft. manufacturing facility and the crown jewel of the $750 million, 96-acre RiverBend project in Buffalo, N.Y. It is the first city to produce the first-ever true solar roof — a roofing product with solar panels built in. General contractor LP Ciminelli selected Quackenbush to install piping to all the HVAC wet systems, including condenser water, chilled water, tertiary chilled water, heating water and heat recovery water. Viega ProPess was used on the project to install piping on the project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite what appears to be recent governmental efforts to quell renewable energy initiatives, the solar market is achieving record levels, as indicated in the “U.S. Solar Market Insight Report,” produced by GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association. According to the report, the U.S. solar market had its biggest year ever in 2016, nearly doubling its previous record and adding more electric generating capac

TAGS: Piping Contractor
