T&S Brass goes greener with installation of solar panels

TRAVELERS REST, SC – T&S Brass & Bronze Works, a manufacturer of innovative foodservice and commercial plumbing products, is reducing its carbon footprint with the installation of a solar farm at the company’s Travelers Rest headquarters.

The 207-kilowatt system will offset about 15 percent of the power consumed at the manufacturing facility. The panel arrays were installed at the end of 2017.

The incorporation of solar power is an extension of T&S’ long-running commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable manufacturing. Other sustainability projects have included an extensive recycling program for cardboard, plastic shrink wrap and office paper; recycling of coolant and brass chips used in the manufacturing process; and energy-efficient upgrades to lighting and heating and cooling systems.

These efforts and others have allowed T&S to cut its carbon footprint 5 percent year over year for the last several years.

In addition, T&S is focused on water savings through its products, offering an array of faucets, pre-rinse spray valves and other fixtures that are recognized by the EPA WaterSense program and Green Restaurant Association. T&S also maintains partnerships with the Alliance for Water Efficiency and the U.S. Green Building Council (the developers of LEED).

For more information about T&S and its commitment to sustainability, visit www.TSBrass.com/sustainability.