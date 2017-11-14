Contractors learn about our era of connectivity

MILWAUKEE — Both residential and commercial contractors got filled in on the latest technology that’s influencing the markets served by plumbing contractors at the CONNECT 2017 conference and show held here recently by Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors – National Association. Milwaukee School of Engineering professor Jeong Woo covered Building Information Modeling and other digital collaboration methods. On the residential side, Dave Pedigo, vice president, emerging techn
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments