CO-PHCC-JeongWoo.jpg
Milwaukee School of Engineering professor Dr. Jeong Woo tells commercial contractors about digital collaboration tools.
Technology

Contractors learn about our era of connectivity

Both residential and commercial contractors got filled in on the latest technology that’s influencing the markets served by plumbing contractors at the CONNECT 2017 conference and show.

MILWAUKEE — Both residential and commercial contractors got filled in on the latest technology that’s influencing the markets served by plumbing contractors at the CONNECT 2017 conference and show held here recently by Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors – National Association. Milwaukee School of Engineering professor Jeong Woo covered Building Information Modeling and other digital collaboration methods. On the residential side, Dave Pedigo, vice president, emerging techn

