General Pipe Cleaners launches new website

General Pipe Cleaners’ new, mobile-friendly website, www.drainbrain.com,  offers quick, easy, intuitive access to General’s full line of drain cleaning, inspection and repair tools – including how to use them and where to buy them!

The new  website showcases cable drain cleaners, Flexicore cable, Jet-Set water jets, Gen-Eye video pipe inspection systems, the Gen-Ear water leak locator, the Cold-Shot pipe freezing device, Hot-Spot pipe thawing machines, and more.

New and redesigned pages include:

  • A Where to Buy section to help contractors quickly and easily find nearby or on-line distributors.
  • A Video Library with informational sales, instructional, and repair videos.
  • A Blog with helpful tips, suggestions, and success stories for plumbing and drain cleaning pros – and for rental centers.
  • A Tool Selection Guide helping contractors and renters find the right General tool for the job.

General’s new site is also available in French for Canadian customers – and in Spanish for US-based Spanish-speakers.

Visit www.drainbrain.com to see what’s new from General Pipe Cleaners. Contact the Drain Brains at General Pipe Cleaners at 800/245-6200 or 412/771-6300 for more information.

