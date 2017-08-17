Menu
bim1.jpg Image by dimensiondrawings.co.uk
Technology

How to get started in BIM

As more building owners become familiar with Building Information Modeling (BIM) contractors are realizing the need to embrace the BIM revolution.

As more building owners become familiar with Building Information Modeling (BIM) — and even mandate its use — mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), and fire protection design contractors are realizing the need to embrace the BIM revolution if they want to stay competitive and keep pace with industry trends. However, for many contractors the cost of adopting BIM and putting it into practice can seem daunting — a hurdle that needs to be cleared in the race to win bigger and

TAGS: Software
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
calendar on computer monitor
Expediting scheduling and quotes
Aug 17, 2017
ServiceTitan logo
ServiceTitan hosts first user conference for home service businesses
Aug 11, 2017
FM-Reveal-devices_550px_CMYK.jpg
The latest fleet management systems solve problems; maximize profits
Aug 11, 2017
OnTheEdge.jpg
Autonomous actions on the Intelligent Edge
Aug 10, 2017