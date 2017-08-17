How to get started in BIM

As more building owners become familiar with Building Information Modeling (BIM) — and even mandate its use — mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), and fire protection design contractors are realizing the need to embrace the BIM revolution if they want to stay competitive and keep pace with industry trends. However, for many contractors the cost of adopting BIM and putting it into practice can seem daunting — a hurdle that needs to be cleared in the race to win bigger and