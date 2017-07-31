ServiceTitan expands accounting capabilities with Intacct integration

GLENDALE, CALIF. — ServiceTitan, a provider of enterprise software for U.S. residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services businesses, is partnering with Intacct, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning software, to provide home service business owners with a more robust financial management solution.

“The seamless integration of ServiceTitan’s home services software with the Intacct financial management applications extends the power of both platforms,” said Marc Linden, CFO and head of business development at Intacct. “Working together, the integration provides joint customers with added visibility, control of company financials, and empowers home services businesses to operate faster and smarter as they grow.”

The benefits of the integration for home service business owners will be:

• Increasing financial visibility. Home services businesses can access their financial data from anywhere, anytime.

• Automating manual processes. The integration eliminates manual data entry for invoices and purchase orders into a company’s accounting software.

• Eliminating silos. It works to help businesses consolidate their financial information across multiple departments and business lines.

• Integrating seamlessly. The integration easily connects the front office (ServiceTitan) with the back office (Intacct) to enable one single view of customer and financial information across the entire business.

• Ease of use. This partnership empowers nonaccounting staff to access the financial information they need right within the familiar ServiceTitan platform.

“This partnership with Intacct delivers a powerful integration of two mission critical systems that each have best-in-class domain expertise,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan. “

For more information, visit the marketplace.