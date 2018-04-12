Viewpoint Acquires Keystyle Data Solutions

Viewpoint, a provider of ERP, project management and mobile solutions for the construction industry, announces the acquisition of Keystyle Data Solutions. Based in Monrovia, Calif., Keystyle has been a Viewpoint technology partner since 2014, developing easy-to-use browser interfaces which extend the value of Viewpoint construction management software to a contractors’ employees, project managers and jobsite superintendents.

Keystyle provides portals that enable efficient management of internal company workflows including:

• An HR portal which enables employee benefit and time management as well as applicant tracking and onboarding;

• Project financial solutions for invoice and billing review and approval; and

• Field solutions for field purchase orders, crew time entry, along with equipment time and progress reports.

“Our goal is to help clients save time and money by providing a complete and integrated construction software suite,” said Viewpoint CEO Manolis Kotzabasakis. “Extending our capabilities with sophisticated and easy-to-use portals from Keystyle answers the needs of many of customers. Keystyle’s browser-based solutions are proven to integrate seamlessly with Vista, bringing immediate value to our customers and extending how we help clients connect their office, team and field operations.”

With the acquisition, Viewpoint is planning the integration of Keystyle solutions into other construction ERP products as well as Viewpoint Team and Viewpoint Field products. Currently hundreds of Vista customers across the United States, Canada and Australia utilize Keystyle solutions.

“Improving productivity for Viewpoint customers was Keystyle’s goal from the start,” said Keystyle Co-Founder Kevin Fisher. “The construction industry has a huge opportunity to improve the efficiency of operations and information sharing through the use of technology. Joining forces with Viewpoint allows us to accelerate our joint mission of simplifying construction business workflows by providing powerful, easy-to-use tools for Viewpoint customers.”

“Keystyle’s products resolve many of our employees’ and managers’ needs, including electronic onboarding, paystubs, W-2s, multiple time tracking formats, purchase orders, AP invoice review and equipment tracking — all in a Vista integration so strong it already feels like you’re using the same product,” said Finance Director Craig Lundskog of Great Basin Industrial. “Because Keystyle uses many of the great attributes already available within Viewpoint’s Vista, the integration saves us time, money and headaches.”