Milwaukee Tool M18 High Demand 9.0 battery pack
Press Release
Tools

Milwaukee expands warnings, instructions for M18 High Demand 9.0 battery pack

Highly conductive or corrosive fluids that get inside the 9.0 battery pack can cause failure, including short-circuit which can result in smoking or fire, even when not in use.

MILWAUKEE, WIS. — In consultation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Milwaukee Tool is voluntarily expanding the warnings and instructions of its M18 HIGH DEMAND 9.0 battery pack (model no. 48-11-1890). The expanded product warnings address situations that could lead to a battery pack failure and/or other safety hazards. This safety notice does not require users to return these 9.0 battery packs.

Should highly conductive or corrosive fluids get inside the 9.0 battery pack in sufficient quantities, it can cause battery pack failure. Failure can include short-circuit which, in the extreme situation, can result in smoking or fire, even when not in use. Examples of highly conductive or corrosive fluids include seawater, certain industrial chemicals and bleach or bleach-containing products.

Because Milwaukee Tool is committed to continuously improving safety, quality and customer satisfaction for the professional trades, the company is proactively taking immediate action, issuing expanded warnings and instructions for the M18 HIGH DEMAND 9.0 battery pack.

Milwaukee Tool is urging its customers to download, read and understand the expanded warnings and instructions in their entirety at milwaukeetool.com/safetynotices, where they also will find frequently asked questions and answers.

Any customers who believe highly conductive or corrosive fluids have entered their M18 HIGH DEMAND 9.0 battery pack should immediately contact Milwaukee Tool at 1-844-577-5515 (7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time Sunday through Saturday).

TAGS: Cordless Tools
