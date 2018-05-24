New Director of Product Management at RIDGID®

Steven Shepard has been named Director of Product Management for RIDGID® of Elyria, Oh. In this role, Shepard will manage the development of new products from ideation through launch, lead global, cross-functional new product development teams and design and implement a growth strategy for RIDGID hand, tubing and pipe fabrication tools, including the iconic pipe wrench.





Shepard is an experienced product manager and leader who previously drove year-over-year net sales growth with Stanley Black & Decker in Connecticut. His deep knowledge of the skilled trades combined with his desire to develop purpose-built, multigenerational tools makes him a great addition to the RIDGID team.



Shepard is from Houston, Tex. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State University.



