Menu
Press Release
Tools

New Director of Product Management at RIDGID®

Brings extensive knowledge of skilled trades.

Steven Shepard has been named Director of Product Management for RIDGID® of Elyria, Oh. In this role, Shepard will manage the development of new products from ideation through launch, lead global, cross-functional new product development teams and design and implement a growth strategy for RIDGID hand, tubing and pipe fabrication tools, including the iconic pipe wrench.

RIDGID

Steven Shepard

Shepard is an experienced product manager and leader who previously drove year-over-year net sales growth with Stanley Black & Decker in Connecticut. His deep knowledge of the skilled trades combined with his desire to develop purpose-built, multigenerational tools makes him a great addition to the RIDGID team.

Shepard is from Houston, Tex. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State University.

TAGS: Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Geisthoff Ruese escalator AHR
RIDGID & Viega Bring Innovation to Pressing Tool Technology
May 12, 2018
Milwaukee Tool pipe beveler action
Milwaukee Tool® Rips Into Summer with Powerful Cordless Products
May 09, 2018
FeatureImage.jpg
Monthly Plumbing Quiz: Power Tools
May 05, 2018
WWETT_Show20182.jpg
WWETT Show 2018 draws more than 13,000 attendees
Mar 23, 2018