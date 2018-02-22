RIDGID Experience Contest open for entry

ELYRIA, OHIO – For the second year in a row, RIDGID is rewarding its most passionate fans with an all-expenses-paid, VIP trip to its world headquarters. The RIDGID Experience Contest opens for entry today. Six winners will be selected for a trip July 11-13, 2018, that includes a VIP tour of RIDGID headquarters, the opportunity to build your own custom pipe wrench and more.

To enter, visit the RIDGID Facebook page – facebook.com/RIDGIDTools, fill out the entry form and upload a photo or video of you and your favorite RIDGID tool. Deadline to enter is April 26, 2018.

“This trip is a tribute to our fans,” said Becky Brotherton, manager, marketing communications, RIDGID. “The winners really embody our brand. So, to have an opportunity to welcome them to our home and be able to engage with them and celebrate their role in the trades for a few days is exciting. It’s an incredible experience for all of us.”

The prize package includes:

• VIP RIDGID headquarters tour

• A custom RIDGID pipe wrench

• Photoshoot for upcoming ad campaign

• Share insights and get one-on-one time with product, engineering, research and development managers

• Suite seats to see the reigning AL Champion Cleveland Indians take on the New York Yankees

• Fishing excursion on Lake Erie

• And much more

Winners will be announced in early May. Visit the RIDGID Facebook page for complete entry details and rules.