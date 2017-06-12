Menu
CEO Warrior moves to larger training facility, will offer new courses
Training Opportunities

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — CEO Warrior, a business mentoring, training and coaching organization for service business owners, announced the opening of a new 10,000-sq.-ft. training facility in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The new training facility will house three separate training quarters so different events can occur simultaneously.

“This is going to take our warrior movement to the next level,” said Mike Agugliaro, founder of CEO Warrior. “I saw a need for more training that would make a real difference and help business owners become warriors at home and at work. Improving the lives of CEOs is part of my legacy, and we’re making a huge impact in the industry.”

A ribbon-cutting event will be held June 13 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the new building. More than 80 home service business owners from across the U.S., Australia and New Zealand will attend the ceremony that will take place on the first day of the CEO Warrior Circle Mastermind event, scheduled for June 13-16. CEO Warrior is located at 154 Tices Lane, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.

