Residential services company awards more than $25,000 in scholarships

ATLANTA, GA – Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing, a leading home service company serving the greater Atlanta area, has announced more than $25,000 in scholarships to be awarded to local students interested in pursuing a career in the home services industry.



So far this month, seven scholarships have been awarded to high school students across Douglas County for a total of $27,650. Each scholarship is valued at $3,950 and provides entry into the AATA Special Ops program, Georgia’s premier HVAC EPA certification program provided by the All American Technician Academy.

Jerry Hall, owner Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing.