Residential services company awards more than $25,000 in scholarships

ATLANTA, GA – Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing, a leading home service company serving the greater Atlanta area, has announced more than $25,000 in scholarships to be awarded to local students interested in pursuing a career in the home services industry.
So far this month, seven scholarships have been awarded to high school students across Douglas County for a total of $27,650. Each scholarship is valued at $3,950 and provides entry into the AATA Special Ops program, Georgia’s premier HVAC EPA certification program provided by the All American Technician Academy.
“It is vital that our local students know they have options beyond a traditional four-year school,” said Jerry Hall, owner of Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing. “We support continuing education of any kind, but we want rising seniors to know there is a very lucrative and rewarding career to be had in the home services industry. It is our goal that these scholarships provide these students with the means to pursue a career in a field they will enjoy and that will provide a secure future for them for years to come.”
Hall and the Assured Comfort team are also offering one scholarship to each of the 16 high schools in Cobb County. The deadline for Cobb County students to apply has been extended to June 30. Interested students can apply by visiting AATAUSA.com or by calling 770/858-7802.
Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing not only offers HVAC, plumbing and indoor air quality services, but the business maintains a strong commitment to community outreach and charitable efforts. Fostering Faith, a nonprofit founded by Assured Comfort, provides gifts and essentials for children living in foster care across five counties in Georgia. The home services company also further supports local education through numerous other donations to local school systems and supports veterans by partnering with Soldiers’ Angels for food drives.
For more information about Assured Comfort’s many service offerings, call 770/872-4168 or visit https://www.assuredcomfort.com. To learn more about what Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing is doing for the community and to find out how to help, visit their community support page.
