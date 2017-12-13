A.O. Smith’s online training helps educate today’s busy contractor

Online education for the technical trades can be a much more entertaining and engaging endeavor than most of what America’s top universities are churning out. For example, A.O. Smith’s online education division — dubbed A.O. Smith University — reached more than 54,000 contractors in 2016 compared to somewhere between 1,000 and 1,500 contractors a year in its conventional classroom. The unique combination of cost savings, convenience and snappy presentation has created