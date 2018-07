FARMINGTON HILLS. MICH. – As a continued effort to support contractors, Bosch created an educational video on its Greentherm 9000 Series of residential tankless water heaters. The video explains why there is a demand for tankless water heaters, historic barriers to the selection of tankless technology for residential applications, and how the Greentherm 9000 series of tankless water heaters can bring comfort and cost savings to the homeowner.

View the YouTube video here.