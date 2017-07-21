Menu
Carol Fey electricity pig Carol Fey
Press Release
Training

Carol Fey launches online electricity training

Her new training series, “Quick & Basic Online Electricity Training,” brings back her famous electricity pig.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Electricity and controls expert Carol Fey launched a new training series, “Quick & Basic Online Electricity Training.” Her famous electricity pig is back in full force, bringing hands-on training to the plumbing and heating industry with a computer mouse or touch screen. 

The learning starts with the very basics and moves at the contractor’s own pace to wiring transformers and relays. Feedback is frequent and fun. Log out any time and come back when it’s convenient.

Endorsed by industry expert Dan Holohan, “Quick and Basic Online Electricity Training” can be found at Fey’s website, www.carolfey.com. Click on the home page for a free sample or enjoy the full course for $49. NATE credits are available.

TAGS: Training Opportunities Plumbing Heating
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Product walk, Rheem's new water heating division headquarters grand opening
Rheem opens new water heating divisional headquarters, training center
Jul 20, 2017
capitolbuilding.jpg
Talking workforce, doing nothing
Jul 15, 2017
Women in Energy at the Eastern Energy Expo
Women in Energy — a new emphasis — at Eastern Energy Expo
Jul 13, 2017
AnotherDinosaur
Streaming Dinosaur Dust
Jul 13, 2017