Carol Fey launches online electricity training

LITTLETON, COLO. — Electricity and controls expert Carol Fey launched a new training series, “Quick & Basic Online Electricity Training.” Her famous electricity pig is back in full force, bringing hands-on training to the plumbing and heating industry with a computer mouse or touch screen.

The learning starts with the very basics and moves at the contractor’s own pace to wiring transformers and relays. Feedback is frequent and fun. Log out any time and come back when it’s convenient.

Endorsed by industry expert Dan Holohan, “Quick and Basic Online Electricity Training” can be found at Fey’s website, www.carolfey.com. Click on the home page for a free sample or enjoy the full course for $49. NATE credits are available.