CEO Warrior to host final 2017 Fast Track Academy in September

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — CEO Warrior, a business mentoring, training and coaching service for service business owners, will host its last Warrior Fast Track Academy event for the year Sept. 19-22.

The four-day event will take place at the new CEO Warrior training facility in East Brunswick, N.J. It offers education and information for home service business owners who want to learn how to grow their businesses, get their companies to run by themselves and create exit strategies to prepare for the future.

“Now is the time to plan for fall,” said Mike Agugliaro, founder of CEO Warrior. “Don’t get fat and stupid during summer. For decades, home service business owners have been working so hard during summer that they forget to plan for fall. And by September, they start to complain about a dip in their business and don’t know how they will be profitable for the year.”

The Warrior Fast Track Academy will give business owners the knowledge and tools they need to grow their brand presence, attract new business, secure repeat customers, uncover hidden profit centers, and find and keep the best talent.

Guest speakers for this event include Mike Michalowicz and Brian Kurtz. Both men will share some of their most innovative business strategies that helped multimillion dollar companies become successful.

Michalowicz is the entrepreneur behind three multimillion dollar companies and is the author of “Profit First,” “The Pumpkin Plan” and what BusinessWeek deemed the entrepreneur’s cult classic, “The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur.” He is a former small-business columnist for The Wall Street Journal and the former business makeover specialist on MSNBC.

Kurtz has been a serial direct marketer for more than 35 years. During his career, he was responsible for the mailing of close to 2 billion pieces of direct mail and the distribution of millions of impressions and promotions on a wide variety of offline and online media.

By the end of the event, each business owner will have a step-by-step blueprint that they can plug into their own company as soon as they are back at the office.

“Somewhere on the last day, when we end at 5, 6, or 7 p.m., participants will present their plan to me,” Agugliaro said. “If I think their plan is amazing and they can accomplish what they want with it, then they have the golden ticket and they can fly home. But, if I think their plan sucks, I’m a transparent guy and I’ll tell them their plan sucks. They’re going to cancel their flight, and we’re going to stay all weekend long if we have to, until we have a unique plan for their business that will change the game.”

CEO Warrior works with business owners across the United States, Australia and New Zealand to help tradesmen grow their businesses and have the lifestyle they want from the business they have.

Registration for the Warrior Fast Track Academy is limited to 30 attendees, so interested business owners are encouraged to book their spot soon. To learn more about the event, or to claim a spot, visit ceowarrior.com/warrior-fast-track-academy.