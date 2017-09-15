CISPI’s redesigned website offers easier access to technical data

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — The Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute launched its newly redesigned website (www.cispi.org) with enhanced navigation for quick and easy access to valuable technical information. Engineers, installers, inspectors and code officials can easily locate the specifications and technical information that is most relevant to them. Additionally, the site helps to outline the benefit of cast iron pipe and fittings and offers the Cast Iron Soil Pipe and Fittings Handbook viewable online and via download.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for engineers, contractors and the AHJ community to find the technical information they need quickly,” said Dave Parney, executive vice president of CISPI. “Our new website offers our key audiences flexibility in gaining access to information.”

The enhanced features of the CISPI website include:

• Two versions of the Cast Iron Soil Pipe Handbook — PDF and Flipbook;

• The ability to select relevant content based on title;

• Industry and product specifications; and

• Links to model codes.

“From fire-resistive construction to trenching recommendations, from underground installation tips to sample specifications, we’ve got everything engineers and contractors need,” said Parney.

The leading American manufacturers of cast iron soil pipe and fittings organized CISPI in 1949. It is dedicated to aiding the plumbing industry and addressing important technical aspects relating to the manufacture and installation of cast-iron soil pipe and fittings and their use in the marketplace.