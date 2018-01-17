Menu
Right to left – Terry Nicholson, chief success officer Praxis S-10, Jimmy Hiller, owner, Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, SGM Bryan Witzel, graduate of the program and new plumbing instructor in Total Tech, Col. Joseph P. Kuchan, Garrison Commander Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Don Miller, institutional director Total Tech.
Training

Contractor helps Vets ‘Transition to Trades’

Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, Total Tech School and Praxis S-10 hope to go national with their Transition to Trades Program with the United States Army.

NASHVILLE — It’s the very least we can do as an industry in exchange for sacrifices made for our country. Providing a seamless transition to the trade workforce from the military is a top priority for Daphne Frontz, senior program manager, Transition to Trades, and corporate recruiter for Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, Nashville.

TAGS: Training Opportunities
