Dwyer Group announces largest Women in the Trades Scholarship class

WACO, TX – Dwyer Franchising, LLC (“Dwyer Group”), one of the world’s largest franchising companies of trade service brands, has announced the largest Women in the Trade (WITT) Scholarship class since the program was launched in 2012 by Dina Dwyer-Owens, co-chair of Dwyer Group. Eight recipients were awarded a scholarship for the upcoming 2018 spring semester for their outstanding work, experience and passion for their chosen service trades industry.

The WITT initiative is one of the most recognizable efforts to educate and promote the hiring of women for traditionally male-dominated roles in the trades industry. The scholarships are available to women working towards a career in the trades, to students studying for a career in the trades, or to front-line female employees at franchise locations for any of Dwyer Group’s service brands. To-date the WITT program has awarded a total of $49,000 to 35 scholarship recipients.

“We are thrilled to see this program continue to grow year after year,” said Dwyer-Owens. “These eight women awarded the scholarships have shown their commitment to advancing their careers in the service trades, and we here at Dwyer Group are proud to contribute to their continued success.”

The 2018 WITT spring recipients include two-time recipient Brenda Hart of Dacano, CO, who is working towards a career in HVAC. Hart has come a long way from an office worker and is now halfway complete with her HVAC certification. She credits her change of career to watching Dwyer-Owens on an episode of Undercover Boss episode, which aired six years ago.

Scholarship recipients also include: Lauren Cassa of Hamilton, ON, Cheyenne Benge of Yakima, WA, and Shelley Malloy of Bath, MI, pursuing careers in HVAC; Lubelia Gocool of Phoenix, AZ, pursuing a career in restoration; Jacqueline Chouanard of Oshawa, ON, pursuing a master appliance repair technician certification; and Kristen Vance and Mary Joan Millane of Suwanee, GA, both enrolling in courses to become Certified remodeling Project Managers.

Gocool, Chouanard, Vance, Millane and Hart are all employed by franchisees of Dwyer Group brands.

“The need for skilled service tradespeople is at an all-time high and at Dwyer Group we are focused on ways to recruit dedicated and high-quality people for these jobs,” said Dwyer-Owens. “The WITT scholarships are just a starting point for these women as they begin to make great strides within their desired trade industry.”

The WITT scholarship is open to women 18 and older interested in pursuing a career in the trades and covers tuition, books, travel and/or fees. Funds can be applied to any accredited trade or technical school or certification program in the United States or Canada for specialties including: HVAC, plumbing, electrical repair, glass repair and replacement, appliance repair, restoration, painting, landscaping, residential cleaning or handyman services.

Candidates are evaluated based upon financial needs, previous work experience and their passion for their chosen industry. For more information and to apply, visit: http://www.dwyergroup.com/women-in-trades.asp or email [email protected]wyergroup.com.