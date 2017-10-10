In this video from Charlotte Pipe, learn why air testing plumbing systems is dangerous and should never be done. Manufacturers, standard and code authorities expressly prohibit air testing of PVC pipe and fittings. Not only is air testing dangerous, it is also a bad test. Air is compressible and stores energy like a bomb, running the risk of damaging property, or worse, maiming or even killing someone. With recommended water testing, you can get a visual confirmation of any leak in the system, and water testing results will not vary based on ambient air temperature. Learn more: http://www.charlottepipe.com/Documents/TechBulletin/TechBulletinAirTesting.pdf

