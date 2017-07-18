Here's the Contractor Training to Make You Better

We’re getting better here at Contracting Business, at a breakneck pace.

First, there’s our new website. By this time in June (definitely by the last week of the month) all of our readers should be seeing the new ContractingBusiness.com website.



The new Contracting Business site is focused around making you a more successful contractor — more profits, great people, a fine-tuned organization, more time with your family — all the things that can make being in this business enjoyable.



Check out our new look as well as expanded content that will help drive your business forward. The content you have come to know and trust from Contracting Business is readily accessible through our new drop down menu on the upper left hand corner of the site. In-house, we refer to it as our “hamburger menu” that shows links to articles on residential HVAC, commercial HVAC, IAQ and ventilation, refrigeration, service, Contracting Business Success and Contractor Leadership LIVE. More on those last two items shortly.



Running down the left side of the site you’ll find our latest news and featured articles that you keep looking for again and again, such as using superheat and sub-cooling to properly charge a system or how to determine the right CFM for a room. Our top stories are, well, right on top of the site.

Our site will be much easier to access and read on whatever device you are on — your desktop computer, tablet or even your phone. Making the site easy to read on a phone is important — our metrics show that 38% of you are reading ContractingBusiness.com on your phone, and that number is growing all the time. Now, it’s going to be even easier to read.

You’ll notice some new topics appearing over the next few weeks, which are an outgrowth of our partnership with the Electric & Gas Industry Association. EGIA has launched Contractor University, an education program combined with membership services to provide online and in-person educational programs and access to a team of well-know contracting industry educators, including Weldon Long, Ellen Rohr, Gary Elekes and Mark Matteson. It includes online classes, such as the HVAC Sales Academy — hvacsalesacademy.com.



We’re providing that level of education on ContractingBusiness.com, specifically around the section on our site called Contracting Business Success, which presents everything contractors need to run a more successful and profitable business.

Our partnership is all about year-round training, that includes the articles in Contracting Business Success, Contractor University, HVAC Sales Academy and Contractor Leadership LIVE, as well as membership packages that can provide you with access to financing, training, marketplace discounts and HVAC business experts.

Contractor Leadership LIVE will be a must-attend event for motivated contractors that will help you kick off a year-round training experience for your team, develop a new company culture (or refresh your existing culture) and provide you access to a powerhouse line up trainers.

Contractor Leadership LIVE, the national conference, will take place September 12-14, 2017, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Cleveland, Ohio. Contractor Leadership LIVE will gather key industry leaders and top trainers to shape the future of the HVAC industry. Contractors will hear from industry experts about the economic outlook and challenges for HVAC, explore solutions with the best thought leadership and top contractors in the industry, and learn best practices from trainers who have helped thousands of contracting business owners. Attendees will also have access to the top industry companies at the Expo Hall.



We’ll have fun, too. This year’s reception is at the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In print, online or in person, we’re doing everything we can to help you be more profitable. I hope you take advantage of it.