Johnstone Supply and ACCA launch national training partnership

PORTLAND, OR – Johnstone Supply, Inc. and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) announce a national HVAC training partnership with Johnstone University.

The JohnstoneUniversity.com online training portal now includes ACCA’s entire training library and features ACCA’s Qtech training courses which are designed around ACCA’s nationally recognized HVAC design, installation, and maintenance standards. Successful completion of Qtech courses enables participants to receive BPI, NATE, RESENT, RSES and HVAC Excellence continuing education units.

“Johnstone Supply is serious about contractor success and making it easier for them to do business. It’s more than just a mission. It’s our passion,” said Judi Carpenter, Johnstone’s Director of Training & Business Development. “Partnering with ACCA to make their professional training accessible to even more contractors on JohnstoneUniversity.com just makes sense. Together, we’re raising the bar for the entire industry.”

ACCA is the national standards development organization for the HVAC contracting industry and has led in the creation of the Quality Installation (QI) and Quality Maintenance standards, which are recognized by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). “ACCA leads the industry in the creation of these essential standards and training programs because ACCA members have long recognized that there are too many unqualified installers in the industry,” said Paul T. Stalknecht, ACCA president and CEO. “ACCA members are committed to increasing professionalism in the industry, and we are excited that Johnstone Supply recognizes this and for partnering with ACCA on this important endeavor.”

The industry-leading JohnstoneUniversity.com training platform is available for HVAC/R contractors 24/7, and registration is FREE. In addition to the new ACCA training, the site includes a calendar of live training events, plus hundreds of e-learning courses on: products; HVAC application and theory; safety and compliance; and leadership, business and communication skills.

For more information, visit www.JohnstoneUniversity.com.