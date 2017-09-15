Little Red Schoolhouse announces 4Q schedule, new online pump course

MORTON GROVE, ILL. — Engineers, contractors and installers in the commercial plumbing and hydronic heating/cooling industries are invited to Bell & Gossett’s Little Red Schoolhouse to learn about the proper design, installation and maintenance of hydronic and steam systems, and receive continuing education units.

The facility is an accredited education provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and the Training and Green Building Certification Institute.

“We’re proud to provide continuing education credits to students that complete our hands-on training,” said Larry Konopacz, senior manager for Bell & Gossett Little Red Schoolhouse training and education. “Our Large Chilled Water Design Seminar and Modern Hydronic System Design Basic Seminar are the first training courses approved by the GBCI to offer credit toward LEED Green Associate and LEED AP certifications.”

The fourth-quarter schedule includes:

• Oct. 9-11: Modern Hydronic Heating Systems — Basic Seminar*

• Oct. 16-18: Modern Hydronic Heating Systems — Advanced Seminar*

• Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Design & Application of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar*

• Nov. 13-15: Steam System Design & Application Seminar

• Dec. 4-7: Modern Hydronic Heating Systems — Basic Seminar*

• Dec. 11-13: Design & Application of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar*

• Dec. 18-20: Large Chilled Water System Design Seminar*

(* Seminar approved by GBCI to provide credit toward LEED Associate and LEED AP certifications.)

Since the LRSH doors opened in Morton Grove, Illinois, in 1954, engineers, contractors and installers, from every state in the U.S., as well as Europe, Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Australia, have been trained in the proper design, installation and maintenance of hydronic and steam systems. Today, industry professionals can receive IACET continuing education units and credit toward LEED Green Associate and LEED AP certifications for completing eligible LRSH courses.

Modern Pump Selection online course

Bell & Gossett has released a new Online Little Red Schoolhouse course, Modern Pump Selection, an in-depth tutorial of best practices for selecting pumps for hydronic systems.

The free, five-module course teaches industry professionals how to properly specify a pump system using Bell & Gossett’s proprietary pump selection process that incorporates Part Load Efficiency Value (PLEV), which represents the efficiency of a pump at partial flow rates and can be used to gauge true pump performance within a hydronic system.

“HVAC system designers are increasingly seeking efficient pump systems that maximize efficiencies while reducing operating costs,” said Mark Handzel, vice president of product regulatory affairs and director of HVAC/commercial building services americas, Xylem Applied Water Systems. “Our PLEV formula provides the most accurate specification of a pump at partial flow rates. This helps professionals select the best, most efficient pump for the system.”

Accessible to a global audience through a computer, tablet or smartphone, the Modern Pump Selection course will explain what an Efficiency Island is and how it can be used to maximize system performance and will highlight how PLEV uses a standardized load profile to minimize system operating costs. During the course, industry professionals will also review system control areas, how to effectively read a pump performance curve as well as an overview of the Department of Energy’s standards for pump efficiency.

Upon completion of the online course, participants are eligible to receive 0.2 continuing education units. To register for the Modern Pump Selection Online Little Red Schoolhouse course, visit training.bellgossett.com.

The Online Little Red Schoolhouse has four other courses available — piping systems, waterside economization, centrifugal pump fundamentals and pressure boosting systems — that are intended to complement the more in-depth, hands-on experience students receive during the in-person courses. Industry professionals that complete the virtual courses are eligible to receive IACET CEU credits.