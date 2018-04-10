Mulcahy 2108 Lunch-and-Learn seminars announced

EAGAN, MINN. —Manufacturers rep firm Mulcahy will offer seven free lunch-and-learn seminars in 2018, providing comprehensive educational opportunities to engineers and owners working in hydronics.

The seminars will offer an introduction to product construction, operation and maintenance; and the ability to learn from informed case studies and valuable troubleshooting techniques.

Seminars are eligible for professional development hour credits and lunch will be provided for free when applicable.

"Our education opportunities are designed for our customers to learn from our broad technical experience in hydronic and industrial systems, regardless of the equipment being installed," said Rob Grady, executive vice-president at Mulcahy. "These seminars can be applied to any applicable system."

The first session on April 19 covers industrial boiler selection and application. Those who register by April 13 will be entered for a chance to win $50 when they attend.

The Lunch-and-Learn seminars are part of Mulcahy’s Knowledge Series — an education initiative from Mulcahy to lead the industry in technical education through seminars, on-site speaking opportunities, webinars and enewsletters. The full 2018 line-up of Lunch-and-Learn seminars in the Mulcahy Knowledge Series includes:

• April 19 — Industrial Boiler Selection and Application

• April 26 — Cooling Towers

• May 17 — Burner Technology and Setup

• June 21 — Domestic Water Heaters

• July 10 — Expo - Product Exposition (on-site only at BJM)

• August 21 — Steam Systems

• October 23 — Hydronic System Maintenance

Mulcahy encourages attendees to register early as space is limited at these events. To register, email [email protected] All seminars will be held from 9 a.m-11:30 a.m; at Mulcahy headquarters at 2700 Blue Water Road, #100, Eagan, Minn. Some seminars will also be streamed online.