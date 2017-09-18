Menu
city_eye.jpg iStock/Thinkstock
Training

Perception and the workforce crisis

Are we all waiting for the backlash over exorbitant student loan debt? It can’t come soon enough.

Are we all waiting for the backlash over exorbitant student loan debt? It can’t come soon enough.

Last month I wrote up a profile of Bob Clark, who runs the HVACR program at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, that appeared in our sister publication Contracting Business. Clark is of the opinion that the biggest impediment to workforce development is that there are too many psychologists. Psychologists are the high school guidance counselors who direct students to go to co

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Training Opportunities
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
SJE Rhombus logo
SJE-Rhombus hosts float switch training event
Sep 19, 2017
HotWaterLab.jpg
Chicago’s Plumbers Local 130 opens state-of-the-art training center
Sep 18, 2017
Apprentice Competition 3.jpg
Competition showcases the piping trades as viable careers for Millennials
Sep 16, 2017
Bell & Gossett's Little Red Schoolhouse
Little Red Schoolhouse announces 4Q schedule, new online pump course
Sep 15, 2017