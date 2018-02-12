PHC calendar of training and industry events

Are you looking to expand your knowledge and/or sharpen your skills in a particular area of plumbing, piping, HVAC or hydronics? Do you have certification requirements you need to meet? Here is a list of upcoming industry education and training events.

FEBRUARY 2018

12-14

IE3 Show: Indoor Environment and Energy Expo, Washington; Air Conditioning Contractors of America

26-28

UAC Unity Conference, Orlando; Union-Affiliated Contractors

26-28

AGC Annual Convention, New Orleans; Associated General Contractors

28-March 2

CCA Spring Meeting, Dallas; Construction Contractors’ Alliance

MARCH 2018

4-10

National Women in Construction Week, nationwide; National Association of Women in Construction

5-7

Design & Application of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

5-9

CampusEnergy 2018, Baltimore; International District Energy Association

6-8

QSC Power Meeting 2018, Savannah, Ga.; Quality Service Contractors

7-9

Work Truck Show, Indianapolis; NTEA — The Association for the Work Truck Industry

11

World Plumbing Day, global; World Plumbing Council

12-14

Large Chilled Water System Design Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

18-22

ABC Annual Convention, Long Beach, Calif.; Associated Builders and Contractors

19-21

Plumbing System Design Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

19-22

MSCA Service Managers Training Program, Baltimore; Mechanical Service Contractors of America

19-25

Fix a Leak Week, nationwide; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency/WaterSense

25-29

MCAA Annual Convention, San Antonio; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

26-28

National HVACR Educators and Trainers Conference, Las Vegas; HVAC Excellence

26-28

Service & Maintenance of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

26-29

WQA Aquatech, Denver; Water Quality Association

27-28

IGSHPA Conference and Expo, Orlando; International Ground Source Heat Pump Association

APRIL 2018

15-19

MSCA Sales Masters Week 1, Oakbrook, Ill.; Mechanical Service Contractors of America

16-18

Modern Hydronic Heating Systems – Basic Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

19-20

MSCA Field Supervisors Training: Growing and Developing Service Supervisors, Brookfield, Wis.; Mechanical Service Contractors of America

22-24

NCPWB Annual Meeting, Rancho Mirage, Calif.; National Certified Pipe Welding Bureau

22-26

MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 69, Week 1, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

23-25

Modern Hydronic Heating Systems – Advanced Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

23-26

HPC National Home Performance Conference and Trade Show, Philadelphia; Home Performance Coalition

23-27

MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 70, Week 1, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

25

National Plumbers’ Day, nationwide

MAY 2018

7-8

MSCA Sales Basecamp, Chicago; Mechanical Service Contractors of America

7-9

Design & Application of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

7-11

National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, nationwide; U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration

8-10

MCAA National Issues Conference, Washington; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

15-16

Emerging Water Technology Symposium, Ontario, Calif.; various industry partners

16-18

MCAA Field Leaders Conference, Indianapolis; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

20-23

Eastern Energy Expo, Mashantucket, Conn.; Oil & Energy Service Professionals, Atlantic Region Energy Expo and Pennsylvania Petroleum Association

21-23

Steam System Design & Application Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

22-23

PHCC Legislative Conference, Washington; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association

JUNE 2018

4-6

AHRI National Advocacy Conference, Washington; Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute

4-6

Modern Hydronic Heating Systems – Basic Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

11-13

Modern Hydronic Heating Systems – Advanced Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett

11-14

NFPA Conference & Expo, Las Vegas; National Fire Protection Association

11-14

AWWA Annual Conference and Exposition, Las Vegas; American Water Works Association

11-14

IDEA National Conference and Trade Show, Vancouver, BC; International District Energy Association

25-29

National Leadership and Skills Conference, Louisville, Ky.; SkillsUSA

JULY 2018

9-12

Herrick Conferences, West Lafayette, Ind.; Purdue University

AUGUST 2018

15-18

NAWIC Annual Conference, Orlando; National Association of Women in Construction

12-17

2018 Summer Study on Energy Efficiency in Buildings, Pacific Grove, Calif.; American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy

SEPTEMBER 2018

12-13

MSCA Dispatchers Professional Development Training Program, Kansas City, Mo.; Mechanical Service Contractors of America

12-14

MCAA Field Leaders Conference, Houston; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

21

National Tradesmen Day, nationwide; Irwin Tools

23-27

MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 69, Week 2, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

24-28

MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 70, Week 2, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

27-29

MCAA’s GreatFutures Forum, Anaheim, Calif.; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

30-October 4

IAPMO Annual Education and Business Conference, Philadelphia; International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials

OCTOBER 2018

1-31

Careers in Construction Month, nationwide; National Center for Construction Education & Research/Build Your Future

10-12

PHCC CONNECT 2018, Albuquerque, N.M.; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association

14-17

SMACNA Annual Convention, San Diego; Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association

21-24

MSCA CONNECT Annual Education Conference, Huntington Beach, Calif.; Mechanical Service Contractors of America

NOVEMBER 2018

5-8

PMI 2018 Conference, Litchfield Park, Ariz.; Plumbing Manufacturers International

13-15

Autodesk University, Las Vegas

13-15

Groundbreak Construction Conference, Austin, Texas; Procore Technologies

14-16

Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, Chicago; U.S. Green Building Council