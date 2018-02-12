PHC calendar of training and industry events

Are you looking to expand your knowledge and/or sharpen your skills in a particular area of plumbing, piping, HVAC or hydronics? Do you have certification requirements you need to meet? Here is a list of upcoming industry education and training events.
FEBRUARY 2018
12-14
IE3 Show: Indoor Environment and Energy Expo, Washington; Air Conditioning Contractors of America
26-28
UAC Unity Conference, Orlando; Union-Affiliated Contractors
26-28
AGC Annual Convention, New Orleans; Associated General Contractors
28-March 2
CCA Spring Meeting, Dallas; Construction Contractors’ Alliance
MARCH 2018
4-10
National Women in Construction Week, nationwide; National Association of Women in Construction
5-7
Design & Application of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
5-9
CampusEnergy 2018, Baltimore; International District Energy Association
6-8
QSC Power Meeting 2018, Savannah, Ga.; Quality Service Contractors
7-9
Work Truck Show, Indianapolis; NTEA — The Association for the Work Truck Industry
11
World Plumbing Day, global; World Plumbing Council
12-14
Large Chilled Water System Design Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
18-22
ABC Annual Convention, Long Beach, Calif.; Associated Builders and Contractors
19-21
Plumbing System Design Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
19-22
MSCA Service Managers Training Program, Baltimore; Mechanical Service Contractors of America
19-25
Fix a Leak Week, nationwide; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency/WaterSense
25-29
MCAA Annual Convention, San Antonio; Mechanical Contractors Association of America
26-28
National HVACR Educators and Trainers Conference, Las Vegas; HVAC Excellence
26-28
Service & Maintenance of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
26-29
WQA Aquatech, Denver; Water Quality Association
27-28
IGSHPA Conference and Expo, Orlando; International Ground Source Heat Pump Association
APRIL 2018
15-19
MSCA Sales Masters Week 1, Oakbrook, Ill.; Mechanical Service Contractors of America
16-18
Modern Hydronic Heating Systems – Basic Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
19-20
MSCA Field Supervisors Training: Growing and Developing Service Supervisors, Brookfield, Wis.; Mechanical Service Contractors of America
22-24
NCPWB Annual Meeting, Rancho Mirage, Calif.; National Certified Pipe Welding Bureau
22-26
MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 69, Week 1, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America
23-25
Modern Hydronic Heating Systems – Advanced Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
23-26
HPC National Home Performance Conference and Trade Show, Philadelphia; Home Performance Coalition
23-27
MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 70, Week 1, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America
25
National Plumbers’ Day, nationwide
MAY 2018
7-8
MSCA Sales Basecamp, Chicago; Mechanical Service Contractors of America
7-9
Design & Application of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
7-11
National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, nationwide; U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration
8-10
MCAA National Issues Conference, Washington; Mechanical Contractors Association of America
15-16
Emerging Water Technology Symposium, Ontario, Calif.; various industry partners
16-18
MCAA Field Leaders Conference, Indianapolis; Mechanical Contractors Association of America
20-23
Eastern Energy Expo, Mashantucket, Conn.; Oil & Energy Service Professionals, Atlantic Region Energy Expo and Pennsylvania Petroleum Association
21-23
Steam System Design & Application Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
22-23
PHCC Legislative Conference, Washington; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association
JUNE 2018
4-6
AHRI National Advocacy Conference, Washington; Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute
4-6
Modern Hydronic Heating Systems – Basic Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
11-13
Modern Hydronic Heating Systems – Advanced Seminar, Morton Grove, Ill.; Little Red Schoolhouse/Bell & Gossett
11-14
NFPA Conference & Expo, Las Vegas; National Fire Protection Association
11-14
AWWA Annual Conference and Exposition, Las Vegas; American Water Works Association
11-14
IDEA National Conference and Trade Show, Vancouver, BC; International District Energy Association
25-29
National Leadership and Skills Conference, Louisville, Ky.; SkillsUSA
JULY 2018
9-12
Herrick Conferences, West Lafayette, Ind.; Purdue University
AUGUST 2018
15-18
NAWIC Annual Conference, Orlando; National Association of Women in Construction
12-17
2018 Summer Study on Energy Efficiency in Buildings, Pacific Grove, Calif.; American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy
SEPTEMBER 2018
12-13
MSCA Dispatchers Professional Development Training Program, Kansas City, Mo.; Mechanical Service Contractors of America
12-14
MCAA Field Leaders Conference, Houston; Mechanical Contractors Association of America
21
National Tradesmen Day, nationwide; Irwin Tools
23-27
MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 69, Week 2, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America
24-28
MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 70, Week 2, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America
27-29
MCAA’s GreatFutures Forum, Anaheim, Calif.; Mechanical Contractors Association of America
30-October 4
IAPMO Annual Education and Business Conference, Philadelphia; International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials
OCTOBER 2018
1-31
Careers in Construction Month, nationwide; National Center for Construction Education & Research/Build Your Future
10-12
PHCC CONNECT 2018, Albuquerque, N.M.; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association
14-17
SMACNA Annual Convention, San Diego; Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association
21-24
MSCA CONNECT Annual Education Conference, Huntington Beach, Calif.; Mechanical Service Contractors of America
NOVEMBER 2018
5-8
PMI 2018 Conference, Litchfield Park, Ariz.; Plumbing Manufacturers International
13-15
Autodesk University, Las Vegas
13-15
Groundbreak Construction Conference, Austin, Texas; Procore Technologies
14-16
Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, Chicago; U.S. Green Building Council