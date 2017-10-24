PHCC, RSES to co-locate events at CONNECT 2018

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association announced that it has finalized a joint venture with the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society to co-locate events at CONNECT 2018, Oct. 9-12, in Albuquerque, N.M.

Building on the success of CONNECT 2017, held in Milwaukee, PHCC is eager to share select events with RSES at next year’s conference, bringing both business owners and technicians together for mutual education and collaboration.

“PHCC tremendously values partnerships like this as we continue to strengthen the education and networking power of our association for our member contractors, including those involved in HVAC work,” said PHCC President Laurie Crigler. “With workforce development a top priority, the timing of this collaboration couldn’t be better, with loads of potential for both groups to learn from each other on how to recruit and retain the next generation.”

PHCC Executive Vice President Michael Copp added: “Undoubtedly, the expanded scope of CONNECT 2018 will benefit both PHCC and RSES. We look forward to working with RSES to develop a schedule that provides time for both groups to focus on their specific programming, while also building in opportunities for joint events, including the Product & Technology Showcase.”

Leaders from PHCC and RSES are excited to begin planning and organizing shared opportunities at CONNECT 2018 that will result in the greatest gain for members of both organizations, as well as for PHCC industry partners and other exhibitors, who will have the added benefit of reaching an expanded audience.

“Placing PHCC and RSES under the same roof at the Albuquerque Convention Center next October brings added value to HVAC professionals, be it those on the business management end of the spectrum or those on the hands-on spec/install/repair side,” said RSES Executive Vice President Lori Schiavo. “I believe the shows aligning will help contractors see the benefit of keeping their technicians trained and/or certified, and it will help technicians see the possibilities and realities of business ownership.”

She added: “It’s what needs to be happening on so many levels for the sake of this great industry. Once we begin to see the effects of banding together and taking joint responsibility for the quality and future of HVACR, I think momentum will take hold and more initiatives will begin to surface.”