Menu
The Danfoss CO2 Mobile Training Unit will be on display this summer at Source Refrigeration amp HVAC Training Center in Anaheim California from June 19 ndash 29 and at DC Engineering in Meridian Idaho from July 10 ndash 20 DANFOSS

The Danfoss CO2 Mobile Training Unit will be on display this summer at Source Refrigeration & HVAC Training Center in Anaheim, California from June 19 – 29, and at DC Engineering in Meridian, Idaho from July 10 – 20

Training

Regional Training: Danfoss in California, Idaho

The Danfoss mobile training unit and trainers are delivering hands-on training of CO2 system equipment and components.

June 5, 2017 — Danfoss announced it is brining hands-on training of carbon dioxide (CO2) system equipment, components and interactive learning modules to Anaheim, Calif. and Boise, Idaho.

Sources explain that developing competencies in the rapidly advancing natural refrigerants technologies is a critical industry need as traditional HFCs are phased out. Danfoss’ CO2 Mobile Training Unit addresses this concern, delivering hands-on training of CO2 system equipment and components led by Danfoss CO2 champions.

The Danfoss CO2 Mobile Training Unit will be on display this summer at Source Refrigeration & HVAC Training Center in Anaheim, California from June 19 – 29, and at DC Engineering in Meridian, Idaho from July 10 – 20.

Attendees can join CO2 Live Demo and seminar sessions to learn from CO2 Champions about natural refrigerants’ properties, opportunities and challenges surrounding their use and attend exclusive hands-on training of CO2 system equipment, components and interactive learning modules presented in the Danfoss CO2 Mobile Training Unit.

ATTENDANCE IS LIMITED. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
capitolbuilding.jpg
Talking workforce, doing nothing
Jul 15, 2017
Women in Energy at the Eastern Energy Expo
Women in Energy — a new emphasis — at Eastern Energy Expo
Jul 13, 2017
AnotherDinosaur
Streaming Dinosaur Dust
Jul 13, 2017
WashingtonDC
Politics and progress
Jul 11, 2017