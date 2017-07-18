Regional Training: Danfoss in California, Idaho

June 5, 2017 — Danfoss announced it is brining hands-on training of carbon dioxide (CO2) system equipment, components and interactive learning modules to Anaheim, Calif. and Boise, Idaho.
Sources explain that developing competencies in the rapidly advancing natural refrigerants technologies is a critical industry need as traditional HFCs are phased out. Danfoss’ CO2 Mobile Training Unit addresses this concern, delivering hands-on training of CO2 system equipment and components led by Danfoss CO2 champions.
The Danfoss CO2 Mobile Training Unit will be on display this summer at Source Refrigeration & HVAC Training Center in Anaheim, California from June 19 – 29, and at DC Engineering in Meridian, Idaho from July 10 – 20.
Attendees can join CO2 Live Demo and seminar sessions to learn from CO2 Champions about natural refrigerants’ properties, opportunities and challenges surrounding their use and attend exclusive hands-on training of CO2 system equipment, components and interactive learning modules presented in the Danfoss CO2 Mobile Training Unit.
