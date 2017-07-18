Regional Training: Danfoss in California, Idaho

June 5, 2017 — Danfoss announced it is brining hands-on training of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) system equipment, components and interactive learning modules to Anaheim, Calif. and Boise, Idaho.



Sources explain that developing competencies in the rapidly advancing natural refrigerants technologies is a critical industry need as traditional HFCs are phased out. Danfoss’ CO 2 Mobile Training Unit addresses this concern, delivering hands-on training of CO 2 system equipment and components led by Danfoss CO 2 champions.

The Danfoss CO 2 Mobile Training Unit will be on display this summer at Source Refrigeration & HVAC Training Center in Anaheim, California from June 19 – 29, and at DC Engineering in Meridian, Idaho from July 10 – 20.

Attendees can join CO 2 Live Demo and seminar sessions to learn from CO 2 Champions about natural refrigerants’ properties, opportunities and challenges surrounding their use and attend exclusive hands-on training of CO 2 system equipment, components and interactive learning modules presented in the Danfoss CO 2 Mobile Training Unit.

ATTENDANCE IS LIMITED. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER