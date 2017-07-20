Rheem opens new water heating divisional headquarters, training center

ATLANTA — Rheem celebrated the grand opening of a new headquarters for its Water Heating Division on June 19, 2017. The 39,000-sq.-ft. building is located in Roswell, Ga., just 10 miles from the company’s corporate headquarters in Sandy Springs. Both Roswell and Sandy Springs are situated in northern Fulton County, part of the Atlanta metro area.

Rheem is a water heating brand in North America and is distributed through a network of wholesale and retail channel partners. The company manufactures and markets a complete line of tank-style and tankless water heating solutions that sell globally under the Rheem, Ruud, Richmond, Eemax and EcoSmart brands for both residential and commercial applications.

Rheem’s Water Heating Division headquarters is a retrofitted building that includes workspace and flexible meeting rooms for up to 150 employees. Designed by Atlanta-based IdeaSpan, the modern, open-office design is optimized for collaboration and innovation development. The building includes huddle spaces with contemporary interior furnishings; meeting rooms and offices with glass elements to promote natural light; and an employee break room with additional meeting spaces.

Grand opening at Rheem's new water heating division headquarters in Roswell, Ga.

The cornerstone of the headquarters building is a 10,000-sq.-ft. digitally forward Innovation Learning Center that will be used to educate plumbers and contractors from around the southeast. The high-tech, hands-on center is one of five the company is opening across the U.S. and in Canada this year and will include interactive classrooms, a live demonstration room where equipment can be broken down and reassembled, virtual reality labs for diagnostic training, as well as a state-of-the-art product showroom that showcases the company’s latest energy-efficient water heaters, pool heaters, boilers and HVAC equipment.

“This building and training center are reflective of Rheem’s commitment to innovation and to business growth — for both us and our partners,” said Rich Bendure, executive vice president, Rheem Water Heating. “This is a very dynamic time for our industry and investing in the trade through training is not just a smart business decision, it’s an investment in the future.”

The Atlanta region has been home to Rheem’s enterprise headquarters since 2006. With the opening of this divisional headquarters building, more than 300 employees will be based in the Atlanta area. The company also has manufacturing plants in Alabama, Arkansas, California and Connecticut, plus major distribution centers in Texas, North Carolina and Utah, and an Advanced Technology Integration Lab in Indiana.

“We chose the location in North Fulton because it is central to our local team and to many of our customers,” Bendure said. “It is also easily accessible from the Atlanta airport, which is critical as we bring in groups each week for training.”

Rheem’s Water Heating Division joins a long list of multi-national companies that have recently chosen North Fulton for their headquarters, including Mercedes-Benz USA, WestRock Co. and Jackson Healthcare.