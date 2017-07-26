Rinnai expands North American HQ, adds Innovation and Training Center

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Tankless water heater manufacturer Rinnai Corp. announced it will triple the size of its North American headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga., by building a new two-story headquarters building and by launching a North America Innovation and Training Center.

Rinnai will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony on July 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at its current headquarters, located at 103 International Drive in Peachtree City. The groundbreaking will feature a Japanese-style ritual called Ji Chin Sai, which is designed to wish for safety during the construction, and for health and prosperity for the users of the new building.

The ceremony will involve Yuzo Yoshida, managing executive officer and general Manager, overseas business headquarters, Rinnai Corp.; Frank Windsor, chief operating officer, Rinnai America; Nathan Harwell, general counsel, Rinnai America; Peachtree City Mayor Vanessa Fleisch; Eric Maxwell, chairman of the Fayette County Commissioners; Dr. Barry Marchman, chair of the Fayette County Board of Education; and other area government and business leaders.

“We are extremely proud to expand Rinnai’s North American headquarters in order to position Rinnai for continued growth,” Windsor said. “Our dedicated employees and commitment to innovation benefit our dealers, installers, customers and consumers.”

Rinnai’s capital expenditure for the entire project, including building, testing equipment and parking expansion, will exceed $15 million. Rinnai also will hire additional employees to support its growth.

Expansion timetable and footprint

The first phase of construction will focus on the new headquarters building, with associated move-in expected in summer 2018. Renovation and expansion of the current headquarters into the new Innovation and Training Center is expected to follow and be completed by year-end 2018.

The Innovation Center will be adjacent to the new headquarters with easy access between both to enable all associate teams to continue working closely together. It will house an advanced research-and-development laboratory, product certification center, and the “Rinnai Experience” customer product training.

Upon completion of Rinnai's 37,560-sq.-ft. headquarters building and 25,110-sq.-ft. Innovation Center, the total expansion will bring Rinnai’s footprint to nearly 63,000 sq. ft. on its 8.4-acre campus.

“After Rinnai America conducted a thorough search of potential headquarter site locations, we were very pleased with the decision to remain in Peachtree City, where we’ve been since 2001,” said Mark Buss, vice president of marketing.

Building design

The new headquarters building exterior will be translucent Kalwall panel technology. The interior will be a bright, collaborative and energy-efficient design. A sunshine corridor will be added between the Innovation Center and headquarters. The new design is aimed at furthering Rinnai’s stated goal of being an “employer of choice” in the metro-Atlanta area.

Kajima Building & Design Group, with offices in Atlanta, is the designer and general contractor for the expansion. Rinnai America also engaged Atlanta-based Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart & Associates as the interior designer for the project.