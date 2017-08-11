ServiceTitan hosts first user conference for home service businesses

GLENDALE, CALIF. — ServiceTitan, which provides enterprise software for U.S. residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services businesses, will host more than one hundred home service leaders for a day of panels, presentations, product previews and releases, and face-to-face interaction at Dispatch, its first-ever user conference, Oct. 20 at NeueHouse in Hollywood.

“We want to welcome the best and brightest Titans of the home services industry to Dispatch,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan. “We are looking forward to a day of action where attendees will develop new skills, hear from fellow entrepreneurs, and see what’s in store for the future of home services. We want to make this first user conference informative for our clients and fun for them and their families.”

Highlights of the agenda include:

• What's their secret: Interviews with industry leaders — Special guests including Jaime DiDomenico from CoolToday, Tom Howard from Lee's Air and Aaron Gaynor from EcoPlumbers discuss growing the home service business, customer acquisition and retention, the importance of branding and more.

• State of the Industry — ServiceTitan unveils the results of its first-ever industry benchmark survey.

• What you've been waiting for: Upcoming product releases — Get an exclusive peek at the company’s two biggest product releases.

• Streamlined: ServiceTitan’s integrated payments and financing — See the power of industry-leading payment and financing solutions.

• ServiceTitan University — Learn to better share info across your entire organization with forms and tags. Finally get a handle on tracking parts and job costing. Tailored breakout sessions will help you see even more value from your ServiceTitan investment.

• A conversation with Ara & Vahe: ServiceTitan's past, present and future — The founders discuss their commitment to improving the lives of America’s contractors.

• Rooftop celebration — Fun and networking as the sun sets over Hollywood.

For more information and to register for Dispatch, visit https://servicetitan.com/dispatch.