SJE Rhombus’ annual June training teaches, builds relationships

DETROIT LAKES, MN –SJE Rhombus hosted their annual June product training from June 12-13. Held at the headquarters in Detroit Lakes, MN., this two-day training offers attendees the chance to learn about the company and its products from the inside out. While it is meant to help attendees get to know SJE Rhombus, they also get the chance to build relationships and experience the local community through fishing, golfing, and dining.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to strengthen relationships and build brand loyalty with customers while learning about the SJE Rhombus product line,” marketing communications manager Sharlene Delaney, who coordinates the event, said.

Attendees are a mix of installers, distributors, engineers, manufacturers reps, and OEMs. The sessions range from product overviews to hands-on panel assembly, panel troubleshooting, and quality and testing. Attendees also get to tour the Detroit Lakes factory to see how products are made. This opportunity for first-hand experience with the products is a highlight of the training. Custom panel design technician Steve Lokken helps teach the hands-on panel training and panel troubleshooting classes.

“My favorite part would be the hands-on panel assembly. It is a laid-back training session and they get to build something that they probably never thought they would,” Lokken said.

For customer service lead technician Brian Halstensgaard, who helps teach the control panel breakout sessions, hands-on panel building, and panel troubleshooting, it means a chance to interact directly with customers.

“It is great for us to meet our customers face-to-face so we can build a better working relationship. Conversing with them one on one is a great way to share knowledge both ways. I learn a lot from the attendees and I hope they can say the same,” Halstensgaard said.

SJE Rhombus holds two trainings a year, in June and September. Trainings have become quite popular, with June training filling up months in advance. September training has already filled, and registrations have been opened for June of 2019. If you are interested in attending an SJE Rhombus training event, please contact Sharlene Delaney at [email protected].