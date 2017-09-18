SJE-Rhombus hosts float switch training event

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. — SJE-Rhombus, a manufacturer of innovative control solutions for water and wastewater applications, conducted product training Sept. 12-13, 2017, for 19 attendees representing a variety of installers, distributors and manufacturer’s representative agencies at its manufacturing headquarters located in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Float switches, Tank Alert alarms and control panels were the focus of the training event. The course included a float/alarm overview, common applications, basic electrical theory with multi-meters, component overview, control panel overview, panel configuration/pricing, floatless technology, hands-on control panel assembly, operation and troubleshooting and best installation practices.

A new product overview including a hands-on demonstration of the EZconnex Float Connection System, a tour of the SJE-Rhombus production facility and fishing on a local lake rounded out the event. Photos of the event are available on the company’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sjerhombus.