State Water Heaters, PHCC award scholarship to HVACR student

ASHLAND CITY, TENN. — Hot water systems manufacturer State Water Heaters partnered with the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Educational Foundation to award a scholarship to an outstanding student in pursuit of a career as a plumbing and mechanical professional.

This year’s award winner is Timothy Kauffman of Chesapeake, Va., who is studying HVACR installation, service and repair at Tidewater Community College. He plans to use his education to obtain a technician-level position and become a teacher in the HVACR community.

Now in its fourth year, the State Water Heater Scholarship is a $2,500 individual award given to a top-performing student enrolled in a PHC-related course of study.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to support students pursuing a career in the trades,” said Jeff Storie, director of marketing at State Water Heaters. “They are the future of our industry.”