Taco offers FloPro “Soup to Nuts” training for 2018

Taco residential training experts John Barba and Dave Holdorf bring back Taco’s most popular and requested course, "Residential Hydronics: Advanced Soup to Variable Speed Nuts."

In this intensive, hands-on, two-day course, attendees receive a real-world look at modern residential hydronic systems, learning common sense solutions to the challenges they face every day in the field.

The course bypasses theory, and the usual "what's in the box" training, to immerse installers in practical applications in the mechanical room and – of course – what actually happens when you install "what's in the box."

This popular course fills up fast. Those who’re interested will want to make sure they secure the training dates of their choice.

Interested hydronic pros, and students, are encouraged to register at this link: http://www.tacocomfort.com/taco-flopro-factory-training-2018-training-dates/

FloPro Soup to Nuts highlights

Here is just some of what “students” will learn when they attend 2018 factory training:

Determine accurate heat loss

Understanding the Universal Hydronics Formula

Circulator sizing

Choosing the best circulator for the job — Fixed speed, 3-speed, Delta-T or Delta-P variable speed

Pipe sizing

Air control

Near-boiler piping options

Low-voltage wiring

Zoning with valves versus circulators

Estimating operating costs and electrical consumption

2018 factory training dates

FloPro Factory Training will be conducted on the following dates in 2018:

April 19-20 (sold out)

May 17-18

June 21-22 July 19-20 (sold out)

September 20-21

October 18-19

“The factory training sessions run two days, offering extensive hands-on experience with system wiring” said Barba. “The two-day, Cranston, RI sessions also include a factory tour and a night on the town."

Costs:

$140.00 - tuition only, hotel accommodations not included

$230.00 - includes 1 night hotel stay

$310.00 - includes 2 nights of hotel accommodations

$400.00 - includes 3 nights of hotel accommodations