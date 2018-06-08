Watts Opens New Learning Center in North Carolina

Watts announced the opening of its latest Watts Works Learning Center, a state-of-the-art facility in St. Pauls, N.C. At the new Learning Center, customers, channel partners, sales representatives, employees and other visitors can obtain hands-on and classroom training for a wide range of Watts products and solutions. These include Orion chemical piping systems, BLÜCHER stainless-steel drainage, Watts cast-iron drainage, Watts rainwater harvesting solutions and Mueller Steam Specialty products.

Watts held a grand opening event on May 23, 2018, which included tours of both the St. Pauls manufacturing facility and the new Watts Works Learning Center. More than 250 individuals attended the grand opening, including sales representatives, employees, local dignitaries and other invited guests.

Watts At the Watts new Learning Center in St. Pauls, N.C., (left to right): Andrew Windsor, Watts senior vice president of sales; Mark Hamilton, Watts vice-president, drains, Americas; Roberto Vengoechea, Watts senior vice president, Fluid Solutions; Jackie Comiskey, Watts indirect sourcing manager; Dennis Fackler, Watts facility engineer; John Palotta, Watts vice president of Carolinas operations; Chris Jamieson, Watts vice president of marketing and business development; Gerald Weindel, mayor of St. Pauls, N.C.; Greg Gyorda, director of customer and employee training.

The 3,000-sq.-ft. Learning Center houses a demonstration lab, configurable classroom and working product displays that showcase Watts’ products in action. The St. Pauls Center is the third Watts Works Learning Center in the country, joining centers in North Andover, Mass., and Woodland, Calif.

Visitors to the St. Pauls Center, located within the 210,000-sq.-ft. Watts St. Pauls manufacturing facility, can also tour the factory, which produces Orion chemical piping systems, the Powers IntelliStation digital mixing system, Watts manifolds and RainCycle rainwater harvesting systems, Mueller steam strainers, check valves and many other products.

"This newest world-class Learning Center is part of our ongoing investment in education and training for our customers and our commitment to remaining a leader in training the industry," said Greg Gyorda, director of Watts customer and employee training.

"Through the Watts Works learning program, we are helping customers enhance their knowledge of a broad range of plumbing, drainage, HVAC and water-quality solutions,” he said. “In our hands-on demonstration labs and comprehensive classes led by experienced instructors, customers are able to enrich their professional skills."