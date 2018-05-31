Watts opens new Learning Center in St. Pauls, NC

ST. PAULS, NC – Watts has announced the opening of its latest Watts WorksSM Learning Center, a state-of-the-art facility in St. Pauls, NC. At the new Learning Center, customers, channel partners, sales representatives, employees, and other visitors can obtain hands-on and classroom training for a wide range of Watts products and solutions. These include Orion chemical piping systems, BLÜCHER stainless steel drainage, Watts cast iron drainage, Watts rainwater harvesting solutions, and Mueller Steam Specialty products, among others.

The 3,000 sq. ft. Learning Center houses a demonstration lab, configurable classroom, and working product displays that showcase Watts’ products in action. The St. Pauls Center is the third Watts Works Learning Center in the U.S., joining Centers in North Andover, MA, and Woodland, CA.

Visitors to the St. Pauls Center, located within the 210,000 sq. ft. Watts St. Pauls manufacturing facility, can also tour the factory to see U.S. manufacturing at its best— producing Orion Chemical Piping Systems, the Powers IntelliStation™ Digital Mixing System, Watts Manifolds and RainCycle Rainwater Harvesting systems, Mueller Steam Strainers, Check Valves, and many other products.

"This newest world-class Learning Center is part of our ongoing investment in education and training for our customers and our commitment to remaining a leader in training the industry," said Greg Gyorda, Director, Customer & Employee Training.

"Through the Watts Works learning program, we are helping customers enhance their knowledge of a broad range of plumbing, drainage, HVAC, and water quality solutions,” he said. “In our hands-on demonstration labs and comprehensive classes led by experienced instructors, customers are able to enrich their professional skills."

Watts held a grand opening event on May 23, 2018, which included tours of both the St. Pauls manufacturing facility and the new Watts Works Learning Center. More than 250 individuals attended the grand opening, including sales representatives, employees, local dignitaries, and other invited guests.