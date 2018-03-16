Weil-McLain offers condensing boiler program for residential contractors

BURR RIDGE, ILL. — North American designer and manufacturer of hydronic comfort heating systems Weil-McLain unveils its 2018 School of Better Heating Presents: Condensing Boiler Technology - Contractor Edition program. The School of Better Heating program is an annual series of comprehensive training seminars.

Two separate dates are available and will feature a seminar and hands-on training for condensing gas boilers, including Weil-McLain’s Evergreen and AquaBalance models. The sessions will be held May 20-22 and May 22-24 at Weil-McLain’s manufacturing facility in Michigan City, Ind.

Each course will cover the following topics:

• Condensing boiler technology;

• Design, construction and operation of condensing boilers;

• Installation of venting, piping and wiring;

• Controls, set up and programming; and

• Start up, maintenance and troubleshooting.

“Our School of Better Heating program includes comprehensive boiler technology training, a foundry tour, reference materials and a certification of completion,” said John Smart, technical and training manager with Weil-McLain. “We also will host several events for attendees to network with other contractors in the industry, including an evening welcome reception to kick off each course.”

The School of Better Heating reflects Weil-McLain’s leadership in hydronic system training, which also includes extensive in-field experience with hands-on and application training, in addition to class instruction and special certified courses for continuing education.

Registration for the School of Better Heating residential contractor class is $249. Contractors also may redeem Boiler Bucks or utilize redemption coupons for attendance. For more information or to register, visit www.weil-mclain.com/school-better-heating.