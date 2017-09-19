Weldon Long walks the main stage at Contractor Leadership LIVE! Training Weldon Long gives the opening keynote at Contractor Leadership LIVE! Weldon Long played the drums and talking about dreaming big during his opening keynote speech. Sep 13, 2017 Weldon Long talked about his life journey, about dreaming big dreams, and about harnessing the power of your unconscious mind to achieve your goals in his opening keynote speech. TAGS: Training Opportunities Management 0 comments Hide comments Comment * More information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Home page Save RelatedSponsored ContentVIDEO: Vortex Impeller AdvantageSep 19, 2017SJE-Rhombus hosts float switch training eventSep 19, 2017Chicago’s Plumbers Local 130 opens state-of-the-art training centerSep 18, 2017Perception and the workforce crisisSep 18, 2017 Load More