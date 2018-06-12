Women of ASPE to hold second biennial leadership forum

ROSEMONT, ILL. – The American Society of Plumbing Engineers invites all plumbing industry professionals to the Women of ASPE Leadership Forum, Sept. 28 at the Hilton Atlanta. During this full-day event sponsored by Delta Faucet Co., business experts will lead discussions on how to maintain successful career growth in today's ever-changing construction industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, learn about leadership and how to apply it toward professional growth, gain valuable knowledge and tools to take back to the office, and earn 0.4 CEUs.

Speakers and presentations include:

• Jason Gonzalez, Delta Faucet, keynote speaker

• Cynthia Wentland, “Fostering Generational Diversity”

• Judaline Cassidy, “Mentorship Is Access to Success!”

• Paul Lorentz, LEED AP, “Bucking the Professional Binary: A Man Doing ‘Woman's Work’ in a ‘Man's World’”

• Candy Barone, CMCP, MBA, BSME, “Say YES to Biz: Strategies to Destroy the N.O.I.S.E.”

• Sarah Balz, PE, CPD, LEED AP: The Women of ASPE

You can find more information about the speakers and their presentations here.

The WOA Leadership Forum is being held in conjunction with the 2018 ASPE Convention & Expo, Sept. 28-Oct. 3 in Atlanta. Combining the largest tradeshow dedicated exclusively to plumbing products and services with a technical education program, ASPE's Convention & Expo draws attendees from across North America to network, learn about new technologies, earn CEUs, and increase their career advancement opportunities. Registration is available at expo.aspe.org.

Attendees who register for both the WOA Leadership Forum and the 2018 ASPE Convention & Expo will receive 25% off the forum registration fee. The deadline to register for the forum is Aug. 28.