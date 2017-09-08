Menu
CO-PHCC-PresidentCrigler.jpg
Laurie Crigler, the new president of Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors – National Association.
Training

Workforce crisis is fueled by perceptions, says PHCC’s Crigler

Crigler takes over as the new national president of Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors – National Association at the group’s CONNECT 2017 conference and show in Milwaukee in early October.

ARODA, VIRGINIA — The P-H-C industry is lucky that Laurie Crigler is no longer teaching kindergarten. We probably have Daniel Crigler to thanks for that. Laurie Crigler holds a Masters Degree in early childhood education from the University of Virginia, and she intended to only help out Daniel a little bit by typing contracts and invoices (on an actual typewriter) in the evenings at newly formed L&D Associates Inc.

As the company grew and they added employees, Crigler knew s

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EGIA’s Contractor University holds two-day training sessions
Make Good Business Decisions
Sep 11, 2017
auto non-auto
Sponsored Content
VIDEO: When To Choose the Automatic or Non-Automatic Submersible Pumps
Sep 01, 2017
NexTech Academy training coaches Jeff Atwell (left) and Brett Sumpter.
Nexstar Network developing online technical training program
Aug 22, 2017
EMDuggan_BBQ.jpg
The Right Stuff: Recruiting and maintaining top talent
Aug 15, 2017