Their trucks are their brands

DO CONTRACTORS like full-size commercial vans, Euro-style vans or box trucks? Yes. Do they like Chevy, Ford, Ram, Mitsubishi-Fuso? Yes. Each of the plumbing contractors we talked to had their own preference for the trucks they run and why those trucks are the best choice for them.

One contractor likes diesels, another one doesn’t. One contractor wants a big truck to carry fixtures and water heaters, another one doesn’t. One contractor worries about gas mileage but another