Menu
Video

Video: Sawzall vs torch for demolition work

Have demolition work to do in a boiler room? You can cut through structural steel with a torch or you can cut it with a carbide tipped reciprocating saw blade. Check out which tool wins the race.

TAGS: Tools
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Video: New recip blade cuts cast iron
Video: New recip blade cuts cast iron
Jun 08, 2017
Video: Sectional drum drain cleaning machine from Milwaukee
Video: Sectional drum drain cleaning machine from Milwaukee
Jun 08, 2017
AHR 2017: Dave Yates visits the Rinnai booth
AHR 2017: Dave Yates visits the Rinnai booth
Feb 24, 2017
AHR 2017: Dave Yates visits the Bosch booth
AHR 2017: Dave Yates visits the Bosch booth
Feb 24, 2017