WWETT Show 2018 draws more than 13,000 attendees

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — WWETT Show 2018 was held February 21-24, 2018 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. This premier event for the wastewater industry once again drew in excess of 13,000 registered professionals, including 1,237 international visitors from 56 countries. There were close to 600 exhibiting companies filling approximately 350,000 net square feet of expo space. The show also extended into Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts. This venue housed WWETT Live!, a festival event featuring heavy-equipment demonstrations, on-field games and activities, and the popular WWETT Show Kick Off Party sponsored by Spartan Tool.

Attendees and exhibitors alike found WWETT Show 2018 to be an excellent forum for learning and conducting business. The Education Program had outstanding participation, with thousands of seats occupied across 100+ sessions, workshops, certification classes, and technical tours spanning three days. The WWETT Show is widely regarded as a forum where business transactions are made on the show floor, and there were multiple reports of exhibitors having record WWETT Show sales days.

Attendees at the registration booth for the 2018 WWETT Show. There were close to 600 exhibiting companies filling approximately 350,000 net square feet of expo space.

Douglas Lugo, Show Director, Informa Exhibitions U.S., Construction & Real Estate said, “The results of WWETT 2018 surpassed our expectations. The WWETT Show is unique in that, in addition to qualified leads, exhibitors fill orders for products and/or services on site where they can see an immediate return on their investment. Our education and certification programs provide unmatched content that wastewater industry professionals will only find at the WWETT Show. We further positioned ourselves as the leading international wastewater industry event for professionals around the globe”

Key exhibitors included:

Milwaukee Tool who showcased such products as their M12 Airsnake Drain Cleaning Air Gun, the TRAPSNAKE Porcelain Auger System, and their new drain cables with Rust Guard.

RIDGID who brought samples from their line of inspection and locating products, including thermal imagers, drain and sewer video inspection systems, test and measurement tools, utility locating tools and much more

Allan J. Coleman, a distributor for RIDGID, Obrien Jetting Equipment and StoneAge Sewer Jetting Nozzles

Picote Solutions, a global innovator and manufacturer of trenchless tools

