Driving More Business Through Social Media

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Time: 2:00PM ET

You may not be using Facebook - but your customers are. The average user spends 2 hours on social media every single day. Learn the best practices for getting more business and increasing trust through social media. We’ll give real examples and stories of how social media has helped other home service companies. And we’ll demonstrate the tools that you can use to help.

Here’s a sample of what’s included:

  • Establish your brand, build trust, and differentiate yourself
  • Using no-cost / low-cost marketing
  • The proper use of photos and videos
  • Creating engaging content
  • How to tell your story
  • How to get your customers to promote you
  • Get a free assessment of your Facebook page

