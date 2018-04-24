Navigating New Tariffs in an Era of Growing Volatility

Date: Thursday, May 10th, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM EDT

Duration: 1 hour

The possibility of imposing stiff tariffs on Chinese imports of HVACR products into the United States could present a serious challenge to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industries. The tariff battle comes just as the HVACR industry — and indeed, the nation’s overall manufacturing and construction industries — have been enjoying economic growth, following the lingering malaise from the Great Recession of 2008.

This webinar will include a background on the tariff war, explain what manufacturing representatives are doing in an attempt to reverse it, how increases will most impact HVACR contractors, and how contractors can prepare for increased costs to both their businesses and customers. We are not discussing political issues, only the hard facts and business advice that listeners will want to hear.

Learn which product categories and metals are undergoing the most severe tariff increases.

What are the long-term affects the tariffs will have on the HVAC industry— from employment, to sales, to consumers’ buying decisions — and what could possibly bring about a reversal of these tariffs.

Will there be a grace period before the tariff’s impact is felt, or will it be immediate?

What must residential and commercial HVAC contracting businesses do to mitigate the potential effects on consumer buying decisions?

How HVAC contractors shield their businesses from price fluctuations, especially those projects already bidded and pending.

Speakers:

Barton James, ACCA Senior Vice President for Government Relations

Dustin Denison, Owner Applied Energy Innovations

Gary Elekes, President, EPC Training and faculty member of the EGIA’s Contractor University

